Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,323 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

