Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

STNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.63. 1,505,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,335. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

