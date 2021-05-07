Scotiabank Cuts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$74.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday. Evercore lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.21.
Sun Life Financial stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$66.00. 527,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$44.06 and a 12-month high of C$67.26.
In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,061,598.72. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,111.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
