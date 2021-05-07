Scotiabank Cuts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$74.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday. Evercore lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.21.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$66.00. 527,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$44.06 and a 12-month high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,061,598.72. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,111.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

