Scotiabank Increases Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to $23.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GBNXF opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.