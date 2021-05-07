Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.69.

SEE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,318. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,214,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

