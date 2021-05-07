Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $86.94 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

