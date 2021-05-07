SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 527,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 89,062 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

