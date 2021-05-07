SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Earnings History for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit