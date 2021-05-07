SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

