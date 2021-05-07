SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.60

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

About SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

