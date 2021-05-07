Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

Shares of SMLR opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $118.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.05.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $135,262.50. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $411,363 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

