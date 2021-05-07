Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $148.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.21. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,048,000 after acquiring an additional 151,066 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

