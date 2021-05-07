Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 135,205 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 126,886 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

