Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.65. 64,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 975,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 1,301,109 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,953 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after buying an additional 731,197 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,823,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after purchasing an additional 291,933 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

