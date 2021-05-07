Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $93.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $13.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -137.77, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

