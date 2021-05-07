Share Buyback Plan Declared by Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE PRU opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $105.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

