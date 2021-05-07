Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,159 shares during the period. Shaw Communications makes up about 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 1.10% of Shaw Communications worth $137,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,013 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,014 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,288,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,269,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,218,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $92,113,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. 11,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.