Shayne & CO. LLC Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shayne & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,626,451. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $210.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

