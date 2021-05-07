Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NYSE SHLX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.80. 35,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 128,614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 128,186 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 175,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.