Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Down 5.3%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 24,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,563,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

SFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

