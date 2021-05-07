Shore Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 118.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shore Bancshares has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Shares of SHBI opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

