Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 197 ($2.57).

Shares of MRW stock opened at GBX 176.55 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 177.09. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

