Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 197 ($2.57).
Shares of MRW stock opened at GBX 176.55 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 177.09. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38.
About Wm Morrison Supermarkets
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
