SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.63.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $3,181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 40.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $3,045,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

