Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.84

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.84 and last traded at $87.77, with a volume of 192783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.30.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

