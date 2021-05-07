Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €46.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.82 ($58.62).

ETR:SHL opened at €48.31 ($56.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.70.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

