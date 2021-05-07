Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €46.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.82 ($58.62).

ETR:SHL opened at €48.31 ($56.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.70.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

