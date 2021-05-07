Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $94.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.22% from the company’s current price.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.