Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $94.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.22% from the company’s current price.
SIMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.
Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
