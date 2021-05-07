Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $183,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,080,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,457,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

