Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $209,967.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $380,516.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 987,349 shares of company stock worth $32,300,982 in the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.