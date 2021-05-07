Single Point Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. S&T Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,781. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $227.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.79.

