Single Point Partners LLC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

SCHX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,144. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

