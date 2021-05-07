Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $384.91. The stock had a trading volume of 67,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.71.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

