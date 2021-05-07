SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.50.

SITE stock traded up $9.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $195.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after buying an additional 358,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after buying an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

