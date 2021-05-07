Sitrin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix stock traded up $8.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $508.04. 77,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,679. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $225.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

