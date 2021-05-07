Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $1.58 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00086163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00062567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.01 or 0.00780961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00102280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.90 or 0.08815789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

SKM is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

