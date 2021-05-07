SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 92.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.28 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

