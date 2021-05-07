SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,786 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 74,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $84.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

