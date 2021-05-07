SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes $266,000 Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

UNFI opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $1,770,378. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

