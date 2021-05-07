SLR Senior Investment Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

SLR Senior Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

SUNS stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $249.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SLR Senior Investment has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. On average, analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $129,899.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,816.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUNS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

