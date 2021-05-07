SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Announces Earnings Results

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 53,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SLR Senior Investment has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised SLR Senior Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $129,899.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,816.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

