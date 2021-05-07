Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells $555,900.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $555,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,739.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,302,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00.

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $55.95. 943,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,255. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,500,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after purchasing an additional 533,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $92,803,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,013,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

