Smartsheet’s (SMAR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

SMAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.41.

SMAR stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,272. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $333,685.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,694.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares in the company, valued at $254,794,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $18,076,018. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

