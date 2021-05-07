Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of SMSI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,234. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $255.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

