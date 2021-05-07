Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWBI. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of SWBI opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 25.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

