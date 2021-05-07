Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Snap by 287.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 129.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

SNAP traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.47. 79,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,209,727. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,475,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,452,251.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

