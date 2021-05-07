SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 13.2% This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000767 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,165.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.