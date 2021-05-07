Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Trading Down 3.1%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

About Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI)

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

