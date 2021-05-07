Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Solvay alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLVY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. 1,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. Solvay has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.