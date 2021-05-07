Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLVY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. 1,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. Solvay has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit