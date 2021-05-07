SouthGobi Resources (SGQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.16 million for the quarter.

SGQ stock opened at C$0.65 on Friday. SouthGobi Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$1.39. The company has a market cap of C$177.54 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

