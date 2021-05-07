Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

SWX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.37. 451,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,534. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

