Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.
Southwest Gas Company Profile
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.
