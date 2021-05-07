Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

