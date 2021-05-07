S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $408.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $408.00.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $390.71. 1,068,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,602. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.46. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $290.08 and a 1 year high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

